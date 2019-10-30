Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 550,403 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

