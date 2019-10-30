Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 29,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 449,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.42 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

