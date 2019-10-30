Brighton Jones LLC Sells 87 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

