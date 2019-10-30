Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

IPAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $824,315. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

