Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,233,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $157.65 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average of $165.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

