Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 19,894 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Energizer by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Emily K. Boss acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,852.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at $971,002.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,795. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,776. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

