Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,586. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $28,811.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,554.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

