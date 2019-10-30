Brokerages Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will post $91.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.90 million. Inogen posted sales of $95.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $371.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.13 million to $372.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $408.01 million, with estimates ranging from $403.17 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Inogen had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Inogen’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on INGN. Leerink Swann cut Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $54.21. 318,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,895. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $204.30.

In related news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inogen by 16.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Inogen by 65.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inogen by 36.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Inogen by 45.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.