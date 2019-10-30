Brokerages Anticipate Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $234.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,740. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

