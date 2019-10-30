Brokerages Anticipate R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given R C M Technologies an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RCMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of R C M Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

