Brokerages Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.42). Urogen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urogen Pharma.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $75.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,022. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $471.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.14.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.