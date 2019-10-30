Brokerages Expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Argo Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Argo Group.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. 525,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Argo Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Argo Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.