Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will post sales of $11.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.59 million and the lowest is $11.06 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $35.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.18 million to $35.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.73 million to $269.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEXO.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

HEXO stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 9,094.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

