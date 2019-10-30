Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.05. 518,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,984. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.