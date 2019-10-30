Brokerages Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.45 Million

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce sales of $441.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $444.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $466.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. Stepan’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

SCL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $101.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $194,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,146.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $310,789.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,668 shares of company stock valued at $841,076. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Stepan by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

