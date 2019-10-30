Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $62.43

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,649,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 245,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

