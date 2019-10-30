Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Target Price at $53.43

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Paul H. Irving acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Zhou acquired 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,027.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817,822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 63.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 56.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $43.99 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

