Brokerages Set Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) PT at $19.25

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

FULT opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,076,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 588,884 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,098,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 261,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

