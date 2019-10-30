Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $61.13

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.13.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Oscar K. Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.62 per share, with a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,799.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

