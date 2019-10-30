Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 695.57

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 699.83 ($9.14).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 712.80 ($9.31). 8,120,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 675.25. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 525.80 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion and a PE ratio of 44.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.