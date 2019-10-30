Brokerages Set Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) Target Price at GBX 195

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.69).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

