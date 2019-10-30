Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $230.71

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $237.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $140.95 and a 1-year high of $241.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

