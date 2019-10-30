Brokers Set Expectations for goeasy Ltd’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Friday, October 25th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2019 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$73.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$60.16 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$30.42 and a 12 month high of C$60.67. The company has a market cap of $864.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.32.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.73 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.