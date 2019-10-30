Brokers Set Expectations for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Servicemaster Global in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Servicemaster Global has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

