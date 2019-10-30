Brokers Set Expectations for UniFirst Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

UNF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $201.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.60. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 218,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $1,698,163.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,945,159.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

