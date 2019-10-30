Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Insider Sells $146,652.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BRKS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.38. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. Citigroup lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,166,000 after acquiring an additional 297,661 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 18.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 114,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at $7,100,000.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

