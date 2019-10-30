Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BFST. Stephens downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,735.00. Also, Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $47,139.00. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

