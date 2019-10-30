BZEdge Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BZEdge has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $243,706.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BZEdge alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00219081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.01470444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00119428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,992,546,670 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge.

Buying and Selling BZEdge

BZEdge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.