C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHRW. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $13.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.12. 412,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

