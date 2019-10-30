Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COG. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $272,771.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,255 shares of company stock valued at $721,896 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 69.2% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 425,988 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 115,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,915.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 895,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 877,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

