Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.98. Caci International reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. Caci International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen set a $233.00 target price on Caci International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caci International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of CACI traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.44. The company had a trading volume of 106,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Caci International has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $235.00.

In other news, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $2,943,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caci International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.