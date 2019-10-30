Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 146,708 Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 146,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 687,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. Also, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $67,350,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

