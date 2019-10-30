Cadence Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Lantheus worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,968,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,633,000 after purchasing an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,494,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $541,660.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,119.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $91,707.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,531 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNTH. ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

