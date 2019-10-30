Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average of $146.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.69%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

