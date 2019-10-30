Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSTC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSTC shares. HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price objective on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.