Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Blucora worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 279,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,207,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after buying an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 190,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blucora Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

