Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a gaming company engaged in providing casino entertainment services. The Company operates casino resorts on multiple continents and its casino entertainment facilities include land-based casinos, riverboat or dockside casinos, managed casinos, combination greyhound racetrack and casino, combination thoroughbred racetrack and casino, and harness racetrack and casino, hotel and convention space, restaurants, and non-gaming entertainment facilities. Its resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s(TM), Caesars(TM) and Horseshoe(TM) brand names. Caesars Entertainment Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 4,286,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,574,877. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,663,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,662,000 after buying an additional 453,665 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $156,095,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 74.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after buying an additional 3,580,046 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $86,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,876.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 7,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,423,000 after buying an additional 6,984,200 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

