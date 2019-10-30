Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 219.92 ($2.87).

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 170.36. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

