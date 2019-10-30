California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CWT opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $732,841.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,742,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

