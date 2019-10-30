Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,448 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 321,295 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,796,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,371 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,789 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89.

