Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJK. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 141.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 170,047 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,649,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 448,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJK opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.