Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,128 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

