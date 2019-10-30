Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.17.

CPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $0.50 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstone Turbine stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.75% of Capstone Turbine worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:CPST traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 362,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

