CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

