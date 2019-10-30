Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $106,911,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.