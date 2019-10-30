Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.03 million.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $8.77 on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. 1,102,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,343.00 and a beta of 1.70. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $318,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,188.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,860.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $412,994. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

