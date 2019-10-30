Carpenter Technology Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

