CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, 2,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CBB BANCORP INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

