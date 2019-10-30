CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,025 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $35,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,479,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after purchasing an additional 108,247 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

