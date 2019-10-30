CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 846,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,863. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $931,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,321,000 after buying an additional 110,348 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 91,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

